Nellore MP Prabhakar denies speculation of leaving YSRC

NELLORE : Nellore MP and YSRC Nellore rural Assembly constituency coordinator Adala Prabhakar Reddy has strongly denied the speculation that he may leave the ruling party.

Asserting that his political journey will continue with the YSRC, Adala on Wednesday revealed that he is ready to contest either Nellore Lok Sabha or Nellore rural Assembly seat in the ensuing elections as per the decision taken by the party leadership and he will meet Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a couple of days in this regard.

Adala affirmed that he had no reason to leave the YSRC which made him an MP gave him due importance in the party matters. The MP said the rumour that he would leave the YSRC had only exposed the desperate state of the opposition TDP as it started playing the mind game.

“It is not possible to defeat the YSRC in the ensuing elections as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has won the trust of people with his welfare and development initiatives,” he asserted.

It may be noted that the YSRC seems to be facing internal turmoil due to shuffle of sitting MLAs and MPs as part of its strategy to make a clean sweep in the ensuing general elections.

YSRC Rajya Sabha MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy is said to have joined the ranks of disgruntled leaders, further escalating tensions within the party. Vemireddy is likely to shift his loyalties to the TDP and ready to meet Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu soon.

Sources within the YSRC reveal that Vemireddy’s discontent has stemmed from Jagan’s decision to appoint MD Khalil Ahmed, Deputy Mayor of Nellore, as Nellore City Co-ordinator after shifting the sitting MLA P Anil Kumar Yadav to Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency.