Rs 4,178 crore worth project investments realised: AP Industries Minister

VIJAYAWADA : IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath on Wednesday virtually took part in the foundation laying and inauguration of industries with a total investment of Rs 4,178 crore. He also launched the Raising and Accelerating MSME Productivity (RAMP) virtually from the State Secretariat.

Speaking on the occasion, Amarnath said the State government is extending all sorts of support and cooperation to industrialists. Birla Group, Reliance Energy, Hella Infra and five other projects were among those for which he laid the foundation stone and inaugurated.

Asserting that AP stood top in Ease of Doing Business in the country for the past three years, he said out of the total 11 industrial corridors being established in the country, three are coming up in AP.

Stating that the 974 km long coast is a big advantage to the State to establish industries, he said the government has taken up construction of four ports with a total investment of Rs 20,000 crore. Apart from the ports, 10 fishing harbours are also coming up in the State to promote rapid growth, he added.

Secretary (Industries) N Yuvaraj said as part of MoUs signed at the Global Investment Summit, Rs 4,178 crore worth investments were realised by laying the foundation stone/inauguration.