Rs 5 lakh given to kin of girl who died due to ‘ill health’

GUNTUR : Minister for Health and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini on Wednesday met the kin of P Padma (17), who had died on Saturday while undergoing treatment at a hospital after falling severely ill. She handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the bereaved family.

While it was alleged that Padma had died due to water contamination in Sarada Colony, the actual reason has not been confirmed yet. The health minister consoled the family members and assured them of complete support from the government. Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu and Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) commissioner Kirthi Chekuri were also present.

Rajini assured the citizens of Guntur that steps were being taken on a war-footing to prevent a health emergency in the city. Further, she asserted that the government will humanely extend support to those who need help.

90 people admitted to Guntur GGH

As many as 21 people from various parts of the city were admitted to the Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) as they suffered from diarrhoea. The number raised to 166 over the last few days. Of the total, 76 people have been discharged and 90 are still undergoing treatment at the GGH, Further, Rajini said 32 teams, comprising ANMs, volunteers, health department officials, and doctors, have been deployed in affected areas to provide medical assistance to the public. Seven health camps are being conducted and round-the-clock medical services have been made available at the local UPHC.

She added that best medical care is being provided to the patients, suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting, at the Guntur Government General Hospital.