YV’s comments on capital misconstrued: Botcha

VISAKHAPATNAM : A day after YSRC north Andhra Pradesh coordinator YV Subba Reddy said the party was mulling over retaining Hyderabad as the common capital for some more time, education minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Wednesday clarified that the former’s comments were misconstrued.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Botcha asserted that there was no question of retaining Hyderabad as the common capital.

Holding TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu responsible for the State not having a capital, he said the former chief minister floundered chances when he could have demanded the Centre to fulfil promises under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

“Now, we are facing legal hurdles for proposing to make Visakhapatnam as executive capital,” he added. He asserted that the ruling party does not need to react to the criticism of the Opposition.

Meanwhile, YV Subba Reddy’s remarks on the capital issue continued to draw flak from the TDP. Former minister Dadi Veerbhadra Rao accused the YSRC of failing to honour its promises and now proposing a ‘fourth capital’.

Alleging that the ruling party leaders were trying to instigate people against Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, he sought to know what was the need for making a statement on Hyderabad now.

Pointing out that the YSRC government, in its counter in the High Court, had said that Amaravati is the capital of the State, the TDP leader said the Centre, too, has specified Amaravati as the State’s capital in the map.