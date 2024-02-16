Andhra Pradesh

32-year-old woman found murdered in Andhra Pradesh's Tenali town

GUNTUR : A 32-year-old woman was found murdered at her residence in Tenali town on Thursday. The deceased was identified as R Alekhya from Bhavanam Street of the town.

According to police, the deceased’s husband R Ramesh found Alekhya with a slit throat in her room and informed the police, who rushed to the spot and launched a probe.

It has been learnt that Ramesh has filed a complaint against one Srinivas, alleging that he had been stalking his wife for the past few months.

Tenali two-town police launched an investigation.

