Andhra Pradesh government to sign pact with edX for online courses

VIJAYAWADA: In yet another initiative in the field of higher education, the State government will sign an agreement with edX, a leading e-learning platform that offers world-class university courses, on Friday. This will enable even poor and middle-class students to access the courses offered by international universities free of cost.

edX and the Higher Education Department have jointly developed new technologies and teaching methods for teaching and learning experience. With the agreement, more than 12 lakh students will be able to pursue 2,000+ edX online courses offered by world-class universities and other educational institutions free along with their regular courses and get certificates, officials said.

The best teachers from the world’s top universities and institutions will teach the students of our State.

Further, the students from the State will be awarded certificates and credits from the prestigious universities such as Harvard, MIT, Oxford and Cambridge, which will open the doors to lucrative national and global employment opportunities.

Students who cannot afford to study in top colleges abroad, can now learn the courses designed by renowned universities like Harvard, MIT, London School of Economics and others. The universities will conduct online exams and issue certificates.

By addressing the shortcomings in professional and traditional degree education and providing skill-oriented courses, skilled human resources can be developed. edX will collaborate in providing training and learning skills required for employment and livelihood opportunities for students, they added.