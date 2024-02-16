Balineni, Chevireddy step up campaign in Ongole

ONGOLE: Former minister and Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, one among those who calls shots in Prakasam district politics, seems to have changed gears to accomplish ‘Mission 175’ of the YSRC.

Balineni, who looked a bit indecisive with the YSRC’s decision on Ongole Lok Sabha seat, has now become more active with the party appointing Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy as the parliamentary constituency coordinator.

Both the leaders were seen together in various party programmes in the district on Tuesday and Wednesday. Further, Balineni, along with his son and YSRC youth leader Balineni Praneeth Reddy, conducted a special review meeting with all the party rank and file of Ongole city on Tuesday, and critically analysed the political scenario and the winning chances of the party in the coming elections.

According to sources, differences between the newly appointed segment in charges and old leaders are slowly fading out and all the ruling party official in charges and coordinators are ready to set right things to focus on election related activities.

Markapur MLA KP Nagarjuna Reddy and Giddalur MLA Anna Rambabu, who have been allotted each other’s constituencies, have started working together for the victory of the party in the two segments. In Darsi and Kanigiri, Buchepalli Siva Prasad Reddy and Daddala Narayana Yadav are busy making field visits in the constituencies to reach out to people.

Ministers Audimulapu Suresh in Kondepi and Meruga Nagarjuna in Santhanuthalapadu Assembly constituencies have expedited their public interaction meetings.

New candidates Tadipatri Chandrasekhar in Yerragondapalem and Panyam Hanimi Reddy in Addanki have also been active in the election campaign, highlighting the YSRC government’s achievements.

YSRC cadre seems to be feeling happy with Balineni getting active again. His wife Balineni Sachi Devi has also intensified her efforts to win the support of women for YSRC candidates.

On the other hand, MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy arrived in Ongole on Wednesday and took part in various official and private programmes. It is learnt that the MP, who is in touch with the TDP high command, is in talks to field his son Raghava Reddy from Ongole Lok Sabha constituency.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has also focused on the district and alerted the party rank and file to gear up for the elections.

He held a review meeting with all the key leaders of the district and enquired about the strengths and weaknesses of the TDP as well as the ruling YSRC in their respective segments to evolve strategies to win the ensuing elections.

