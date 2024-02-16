Bird flu outbreak triggers strict measures in poultry farms across AP's Nellore district

VIJAYAWADA: In a setback for poultry farmers in Nellore district, authorities have confirmed presence of avian influenza virus more in Kovur and Podalakuru mandals of Nellore district. The confirmation of H5N1, a subtype of the influenza A virus, was reported in Chagatla and Gummalladibba poultry farms situated in Podalakuru and Kovur mandals of Nellore district.

Responding to the situation, a meeting was convened by the District Collector, urging officials to take immediate preventive measures in the affected areas. The poultry industry, established in 1978 in the district, predominantly operates in Buchireddypalem, Venkatachalam, Kovur, Patur, Kothur, Narukur, Allipuram, Venkatachalam, and Kothur areas.

District Collector M. Hari Narayana has directed officials to enforce stringent measures to curb the spread of avian influenza (bird flu) within the district.

Samples have been sent to National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, which confirmed the presence of avian influenza. Officials have ordered to closure of chicken shops for three days within a ten-kilometer radius of the affected areas. Chicken shops will also remain closed for three-months within a one-kilometer radius. Additionally, movement of chickens out of the infected area is restricted for 15 days, and new chickens are not to be brought in from other areas.