Botcha did nothing for Vizianagaram: Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday alleged that Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana compromised on development of his Assembly constituency Cheepurapalli because of his large scale corruption.

Addressing public meetings in Rajam, Cheepurapalli and Etcherla as part of the Sankharavam programme, he said Botcha did nothing for his constituency and Vizianagaram district despite being a senior minister. Lokesh called upon the people to defeat Botcha and his family members in the ensuing elections.

The TDP general secretary made it clear that stern action would be taken against all those officials who are blatantly violating the law now. “When the YSRC won Tirupati byelection with duplicate votes, I had made it clear then itself that stringent action would be taken against those officials who resorted to enrol fake votes. It has now come true as the Election Commission has suspended an IAS officer, a DSP and a few other police officials. More are likely to face action,” he said.