Centre mute spectator to YSRC govt’s sand looting: Congress

VIJAYAWADA: AICC general secretary and incharge for Andhra Pradesh Manickam Tagore said the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s involvement in illegal sand mining was vindicated with the Centre’s affidavit filed in the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Speaking to mediapersons in Vijayawada on Thursday, he said, “The spectator stance of Modi Sarkar, while the YSRC government is looting natural resources in the State, clearly proves that it too is hand in glove with Jagan Sarkar. We demand stern action against the illegal sand mining and will intensify our fight, if needed legally, if no action from the Centre is forthcoming.”

He said Jagan’s submission to the BJP government at the Centre was evident with the YSRC’s support to the NDA government on several bills, including the controversial ones.

The AICC general secretary, who has been holding review meetings and orientation classes for the Mandal-level Congress leaders for the past three days across the State, said AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will address a public rally in the State in last week of February.

Three such big public rallies will follow. Senior Congress leaders and the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Karnataka will attend the meetings, he said. Later in the day, CWC member K Raju said the Congress would give legal guarantee for the MSP to benefit farmers.