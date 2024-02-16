Centre mute spectator to YSRC govt’s sand looting: Congress

VIJAYAWADA: AICC general secretary and incharge for Andhra Pradesh Manickam Tagore said the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s involvement in illegal sand mining was vindicated with the Centre’s affidavit filed in the Andhra Pradesh High Court.
Speaking to mediapersons in Vijayawada on Thursday, he said, “The spectator stance of Modi Sarkar, while the YSRC government is looting natural resources in the State, clearly proves that it too is hand in glove with Jagan Sarkar. We demand stern action against the illegal sand mining and will intensify our fight, if needed legally, if no action from the Centre is forthcoming.”
He said Jagan’s submission to the BJP government at the Centre was evident with the YSRC’s support to the NDA government on several bills, including the controversial ones.
The AICC general secretary, who has been holding review meetings and orientation classes for the Mandal-level Congress leaders for the past three days across the State, said AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will address a public rally in the State in last week of February.
Three such big public rallies will follow. Senior Congress leaders and the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Karnataka will attend the meetings, he said. Later in the day, CWC member K Raju said the Congress would give legal guarantee for the MSP to benefit farmers.
Make Tirupati capital: Chinta
Former Union minister Chinta Mohan raised the demand to make Tirupati the capital of Andhra Pradesh, stating this was what Sri Veerabrahmendra Swamy mentioned in His ‘Kalagnanam’.
He said only with Tirupati as capital, which will be acceptable to all, the backwardness of Rayalaseema can be addressed. At the same time, he described the present capital in Tullur region as a cursed place, where Dalits were murdered by an upper caste king in the ancient times. Ironically, the Congress has been supporting Amaravati (Tullur) as the sole capital of AP. Under YS Sharmila’s leadership, the Congress will bag 130 seats. Chiranjeevi should contest from Tirupati so as to safeguard the interests of the Kapu community as his brother and Pawan Kalyan has failed in this aspect, he felt.