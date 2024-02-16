It’s destruction all the way in YSRC regime: N Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: In a counter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s call that ‘It is time to fold sleeves’, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said if the YSRC cadre will fold its sleeves (flex muscles) for an election fight, people are getting ready to change the person on the CM seat.

Releasing the book titled ‘Vidhvamsam’ (destruction) penned by senior journalist Alapati Suresh Kumar on Thursday and handing over the first copy to Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, the former Chief Minister said the book clearly explains the destruction that took place in Andhra Pradesh for the last five years. “Under this government everyone is a victim. I am one, Pawan Kalyan is another, and tomorrow Alapati Suresh may become one,” he observed.

Naidu, who spoke at length, said destruction of the State started from 2019 and the 185 incidents describe how different sections of society, especially SCs and BCs, suffered under the YSRC regime. “The suffering of Amaravati farmers should not come to even my enemy. For the future of the State, they parted with their lands, but all they got now is indescribable suffering. Had they an inkling that such a day might come, they would never have parted with their lands. The purpose of Amaravati is to provide a people’s capital for the State,” he explained.