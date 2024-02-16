Over 27,000 students to take SSC exams in Guntur

GUNTUR : With as many as 27,366 regular students and 3,925 private students set to appear for the SSC exams, scheduled to be held from March 18 to 30, officials are making elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the test in Guntur district. The Class X exam will be held at 147 centres in the district. Officials have appointed 147 chief superintendents and 1,642 invigilators.
The district education department has initiated a special action plan to ensure all students appearing for the exam pass. While the district reported 68 pass percentage in 2022, it dropped to 61.5% in 2023.
With an aim to improve the pass percentage this year, the District Common Examination Board has provided a timetable, designed by subject experts, to teachers as an integral part of the daily curriculum.
Extra classes are also being conducted for Class X students from 8 am to 9 am and 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Speaking to TNIE, Guntur District Education Officer Sailaja explained, “We are striving to achieve 100 per cent pass percentage this year.
As a part of this, headmasters and teachers have been instructed to identify slow learners in every subject so that special focus can be given to them. Special workbooks are also being given to slow learners to make learning easy for them.”
Under Jagananna Vidya Jyothi, study materials worth `77 lakh have been distributed to over 14,380 English medium students and 23,927 Telugu medium students in ZP schools in the erstwhile Guntur district.
District collector Venugopal Reddy inspected arrangements at the exam centre on Thursday and later held a review meeting with the officials.
Stating that Section 144 will be enforced at all examination centres, he said officials at the Andhra Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation (APTRANSCO) have been directed to take measures to avoid power cuts during the exam. Further, he instructed officials to take stringent action to curb mass copying at the examination centres.