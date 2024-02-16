Over 27,000 students to take SSC exams in Guntur

GUNTUR : With as many as 27,366 regular students and 3,925 private students set to appear for the SSC exams, scheduled to be held from March 18 to 30, officials are making elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the test in Guntur district. The Class X exam will be held at 147 centres in the district. Officials have appointed 147 chief superintendents and 1,642 invigilators.

The district education department has initiated a special action plan to ensure all students appearing for the exam pass. While the district reported 68 pass percentage in 2022, it dropped to 61.5% in 2023.

With an aim to improve the pass percentage this year, the District Common Examination Board has provided a timetable, designed by subject experts, to teachers as an integral part of the daily curriculum.