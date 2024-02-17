3-day int’l conference on comparative law at VIT-AP University begins

VIJAYAWADA: The three-day international conference on comparative law titled as ‘A Story of Convergences, Divergences and Exploitation of Limited Spaced,’ commenced at VIT-AP University on Friday. The event is co-sponsored by Ramaiah College of Law from Bengaluru.

The conference encompasses diverse topics, with discussions on themes such as the ‘Use of Technology and AI in the Resolution of International Commercial Disputes: Opportunities and Challenges and Comparative Public Law and Practices in India.’

During the inaugural session, retired Supreme Court Judge Justice Ravindra Bhat emphasised the significance of comparative law and its importance in the legal system. He described the law as the study of differences and similarities among the legal systems of different countries, highlighting its crucial role in the current era of internationalism, economic globalisation and democratisation.