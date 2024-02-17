Don’t lose heart if ticket is denied: Naidu to aspirants

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has advised ticket aspirants not to get disappointed with the lose of their seats because of the electoral alliance.

Informing that several YSRC leaders vexed with the indifferent attitude of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are evincing interest to join the TDP, Naidu said those with good conduct and will be useful for the strengthening of the party will only be admitted into Telugu Desam.

Holding a teleconference with TDP leaders on Friday, Naidu said those cooperating with the party and sacrificing their seats for the ally parties will be given priority after the party returns to power.

Stating that there is a tremendous response from the people to the Backward Classes empowerment meetings of TDP, Naidu suggested the party leaders conduct BC meetings in every constituency. The TDP is committed to the uplift of BCs, Naidu asserted.

Directing the leaders to be serious and work hard at the field level as elections are fast approaching, the TDP supremo said he will take up another public outreach programme after the completion of ‘Raa Kadaliraa’.