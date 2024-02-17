Guntur man dies due to chicken pox, kin cries foul

GUNTUR: A 37-year-old man died at the Guntur Government General Hospital on Friday reportedly due to chicken pox. The deceased, identified as Mohammad Iqbal from Railpet in the city, was admitted to the hospital on February 10, the same day when a number of people fell sick allegedly due to water contamination.

While the hospital authorities have asserted that Iqbal died due to chicken pox, his family alleged that the cause of his death was diarrhoea and vomiting due to the contamination of water.

According to officials, Iqbal was admitted to the GGH with fever and was diagnosed with chicken pox. Despite the doctor’s instructions to stay in the hospital and receive proper treatment, he left the next day. As his condition deteriorated, he was admitted to the hospital again on Thursday night and died on Friday morning, hospital officials said.