Jagan Mohan Reddy playing drama in name of 3 capitals, mocks Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had supported Amaravati as the State capital when he was in Opposition, has taken a complete ‘U’ turn after coming to power in the last elections, observed TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh.

Addressing public meetings in Nellimarla and Vizianagaram as part of the Sankharavam programme on Friday, Lokesh said, “Jagan is simply playing a drama in the name of three capitals while his party leader and uncle YV Subba Reddy is stating that Hyderabad should be continued as the combined capital of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for five more years.

The people should take note of how shamelessly they are making such contradictory statements. On one hand, the development of existing capital has been ignored and on the other they are asking for Hyderabad to be continued as the common capital.”

Mentioning Jagan’s recent statement asking his YSRC leaders to get ready for an electoral battle by folding their shirts, Lokesh said if the YSRC is ready for a fight the TDP will not sit quiet. “If you fold your shirts, we are ready to fold the chairs. If the activists of both the TDP and the JSP begin their fight, the YSRC will completely disappear from the scene,” Lokesh observed.