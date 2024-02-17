Krishnapatnam Port container terminal resumes ops

NELLORE: Operations resumed at Krishnapatnam Port container terminal on Friday with the arrival of a large vessel carrying 4,000 containers. This follows a recent controversial halt in operations, sparking a political slugfest between the opposition TDP and the YSRC government.

Former TDP minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy alleged that operations at the container terminal came to a complete halt and the transfer of all activities to Ennore Port in Tamil Nadu. Later, an all-party delegation, led by Somireddy, visited the port and issued a 15-day ultimatum to the State government to resume full-scale operations at the container terminal.

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy countered Somireddy’s allegations, asserting that the State government would ensure the continuity of operations at Krishnapatnam Port.

Kakani welcomed the vessel that arrived on Friday with 2,800 containers earmarked for unloading at Krishnapatnam Port.

He refuted the allegation of diversion of operations to Tamil Nadu ports, emphasising that Krishnapatnam Port remained operational throughout. Kakani condemned the spread of false propaganda by the opposition on the container terminal operations.

He reiterated that the State is in constant touch with the Union Ministry of Ports to ensure seamless functioning of Krishnapatnam Port.