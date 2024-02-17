NEC students win passes for Microsoft event

VIJAYAWADA: Narasaraopet Engineering College (NEC) Students have shown exemplary performance in the Microsoft AI Odyssey Programme. The programme, designed to foster innovation and proficiency in AI technologies, presented NEC students with a opportunity to demonstrate their skills in the realm of AI.

Despite the rigorous nature of the tasks, NEC students embraced the challenges, showcasing their dedication and talent, the college said in a release. B Sowmya, B Jagadeesh, V Anitha, P Trinadu, J Aamuktha, M Dedeepya and Sk Aabeed received free passes to attend a special event organised by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Vice-chairman Mittapalli Chakravarthi and administration team, extended congratulations to the students for their outstanding accomplishment.