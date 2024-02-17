Outbreak of avian influenza causes huge loss to Nellore poultry farmers

NELLORE: The outbreak of avian influenza (bird flu) in two villages has caused panic among poultry farmers of the entire district, who are concerned about the survival of chicks in their farms. Hundreds of poultry birds perished in Chatagutla and Gummalladibba villages due to avian influenza, resulting in huge losses to poultry farmers.

A few farmers of Mohammadapuram, Ratnagiri and other villages in Podalakur mandal had lost their entire stock of poultry birds. Some farmers of neighbouring mandals have started disposing of their birds at throwaway prices as they are not sure of the survival of chicks in the wake of spread of avian influenza.

The Animal Husbandry Department has formed 37 rapid response teams to control the spread of bird flu. It has declared 1 km radius of the infected area as a containment zone and 3 km radius as surveillance zone. The teams have kept a close watch on poultry farms in the infected areas to curb spread of bird flu. “All steps have been taken to contain the spread of avian influenza in the district,” said Joint Director of Animal Husbandry Maheswarudu.

It may be mentioned here that Nellore poultry farmers used to export about 9 crore eggs per month to Chennai, Kolkata and northern States from 1980 to 2005. Now, retailers have been importing eggs from Vijayawada and Chittoor due to the steep fall in poultry products as the number of farms has declined drastically.

Farmers are also facing a different kind of crisis with the steep increase in the prices of poultry feed. At present, farmers are able to produce about 2 lakh poultry birds per month against the demand for 15 lakh. Farmers are finding it really tough to raise poultry birds due to steep increase in the prices of bird feed and the rise in mortality rate due to a avian influenza and other diseases.