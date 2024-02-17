Vijayawada Mayor Rayana highlights city’s growth in past 2 years, lauds efforts of officials

VIJAYAWADA: Highlighting the achievements of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi elaborated on the civic body’s prudent financial management which she said has resulted in the elimination of debt.

Speaking to reporters at her chamber on Friday, she said, “The meticulous crafting of the revised budget for 2023-24 and the full budget for 2024-25 reflects a commitment to fiscal responsibility without imposing additional tax burdens on residents.”

Underlining the civic body’s journey from financial strain to stability, she highlighted significant achievements and ongoing initiatives aimed at fostering sustainable development. Mayor Bhagya Lakshmi

The mayor lauded the national recognition received for cleanliness initiatives. Vijayawada secured the 6th place in Swachh Survekshan 2023 among cities with population exceeding ten lakh. The VMC continues its tireless efforts to clinch the top spot in 2024.

City received State Energy Conservation Award 2023 to mark its commitment towards sustainable energy conservation practices. Installation of solar panels atop municipal buildings resulted in substantial electricity bill reductions, the mayor explained. She appreciated council members, Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundakar, and officials for their contribution towards the progress of the city.