Vijayawada: Vambay Colony residents yet to get title deeds

VIJAYAWADA: It has been 20 years since the residents living along the canal bunds in the city were relocated to the outskirts and allocated houses within the limits of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation under VAMBAY (Valmiki Ambedkar Awas Yojana) and JNNURM (Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission).

Despite clearing the bank loans to take up construction of houses, the government is yet to hand over house title deeds to them and complete the registration process, D Ratna Kumari of Vambay Colony rued. Registrations were conducted for about 15 colonies from Ajit Singh Nagar to Kandrika since the 1960s when the Left parties held power in the civic body.

However, residents in Vambay Colony and New RR Pet do not possess rights over their houses currently. M Prabhudas of Vambay Colony pointed out that the TDP government had charged them Rs 10 per square yard, but there was no progress in the registration process. Similarly, the YSRC government, too, collected Rs 100 per square yard, but failed to register the properties, he said and added that over 1,000 people have paid Rs 4,000 per house at Rs 100 per square yard.