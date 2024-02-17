YSRC appoints incharges for 2 Prakasam seats

ONGOLE: The ruling YSRC released the seventh list of party incharges on Friday night. It appointed new incharges for two Assembly constituencies in the erstwhile undivided Prakasam district. Yadam Balaji was appointed incharge of Parchur and Katari Aravinda Yadav for Kandukur Assembly seats.

Of the two new incharges, Balaji belongs to the Kapu community, who hails from Chirala. Aravinda Yadav belongs to the BC community. Now, Parchur is represented by Yeluri Sambasiva Rao of TDP. Kandukur is held by M Maheedhar Reddy of YSRC. With the appointment of Aravinda Yadav as incharge of Kandukur, the YSRC leadership seems to be sending a clear message that it is committed to the political empowerment of BCs.