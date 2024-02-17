YSRC set to win 3 Rajya Sabha seats, independent paper rejected

VIJAYAWADA: All the three YSRC candidates, who filed their nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections, are set to be elected unanimously. Rajya Sabha elections Returning Officer M Vijaya Raju on Friday announced that the nominations of the three YSRC candidates were accepted and the papers of independent candidate Pemmasani Prabhakar Naidu were rejected in the scrutiny as he failed to submit the letter of at least 10 MLAs supporting his candidature as per the norms.

There are three vacancies in the Upper House from Andhra Pradesh and the YSRC is set to bag all the three seats going by its strength in the State Assembly. The TDP has opted out of the contest due to lack of adequate strength. YSRC candidates YV Subba Reddy, Meda Raghunadha Reddy and Golla Babu Rao had filed their nominations for the three seats.

Vijaya Raju, who conducted the scrutiny at the AP Legislative Assembly in the presence of CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena and representatives of the candidates, accepted the nominations of the YSRC candidates. As there is time for withdrawal of nominations till February 20, an official announcement on the election of the three YSRC candidates will be made on that day.