YSRC starts search for alternative to BC cell president Janga Krishna Murthy

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC, which was rattled by the revolt of the BC cell president Janga Krishna Murthy, is said to have gone to damage control mode, and is in search of a strong leader as an alternative to him.

Janga, who hails from the Yadava community, had recently gone vitriolic against the YSRC leadership alleging that its claims of empowering BCs was a mere eye-wash. Janga aspired for Gurazala ticket, but the party declined him the seat, held by Kasu Mahesh Reddy.

Janga, a two-time MLA from Gurazala, was closely associated with former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He contested Gurazala Assembly seat unsuccessfully in 2014, and was replaced by Mahesh Reddy in 2019. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy nominated Janga to the Legislative Council, but he wanted to contest as an MLA again.

Janga, who reportedly decided to join the TDP, had left the YSRC embarrassed with his comments. According to Janga, there is no social justice for BC, SC, ST and minorities in the YSRC and Jagan has done nothing for BCs. He went on to slam Jagan for not giving any funds to the 56 corporations set up for BCs.

Janga’s open criticism came at a time when the party had allotted Eluru and Narasaraopet Lok Sabha and Mylavaram Assembly seats to BCs replacing strong Kamma leaders. This has left the Kamma leaders rattled and Narasaraopet MP Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu has quit the party and he is likely to join the TDP.

“Janga’s possible exit will dent the image of YSRC among BCs. He enjoys a clout among the backward communities and his remarks certainly impact the party, which claims that it treats BCs as backbone classes,’’ a YSRC leader said.