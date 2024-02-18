All set for YSRC’s ‘Siddham’ today

VIJAYAWADA : The stage is set for the ruling YSRC’s ‘Siddham’ public meeting at Rapthadu in Anantapur district on Sunday. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will address a mammoth public gathering.

This is the third one in the series of Siddham meetings, that commenced at Bheemili in Visakhapatnam district on January 27 to kickstart the YSRC election campaign. The fourth one is likely to be held in Palnadu district.

A host of senior YSRC leaders, led by Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, inspected the arrangements for the meeting at Rapthadu. The meeting is expected to be the biggest one of the party as 10 lakh YSRC cadre and sympathisers from Rayalaseema districts and Nellore are expected to attend it. The venue is spread across 119 acres and necessary arrangements for seating, drinking water, food, parking and medical services have been made.

Elaborating on the arrangements, YSRC sources revealed that the trendsetter ramp, which has become the heart of Jagan’s rallies, has been enhanced further. The party will release its main campaign song, which will be based on the slogan ‘Maa Nammakam Nuvve Jagan’, at Siddham, sources added.

Taking stock of the arrangements for the mammoth public rally, Peddireddy said,

“Jagan will give directions to the party rank and file to reach out to the people highlighting the achievements of the YSRC government. “After this meeting, the YSRC election campaign will gain momentum. We have taken this meeting as a prestigious one and have made arrangements accordingly,” he said, and added that their goal is to make a clean sweep in the elections.

Lashing out at the TDP, he asked besides targeting the ruling YSRC with cuss words, does Naidu and his batch has anything worthwhile to speak about. “On February 26, Jagan will release HNSS water to Kuppam, which Naidu failed though he was the CM for 14 years,” he said, and mocked the TDP for not having even a single member in the Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile sources said, Jagan is expected to give a teaser of the manifesto for the upcoming polls. The manifesto is likely to consist of a set of policies that will be a stepped-up version of Navaratnalu.

Elaborating further on the YSRC’s preparedness for the elections, a highly placed party source said, “The YSRC cadre is preparing for a ‘Booth Blitzkrieg’ with the deployment of 15-member team at each of 47,000 polling booths across the State.”