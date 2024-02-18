AP's first floating sea bridge to come up in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM : In a first in the State, a floating sea bridge is set to come up at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam. The bridge, which is expected to offer a new adventure tourism attraction along the coast, extends 100 feet into the sea.
As many as 34 cement anchors and two iron anchors secure the floating structure, which has a capacity to accommodate up to 200 people simultaneously.
Lifeguards will be stationed every 25 metres to ensure safety of visitors. Two lifeboats will also be stationed on either side of the bridge.
Accompanied by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) chief CM Saikanth Varma and officials of VMRDA, district Collector A Mallikarjuna inspected the bridge on Saturday.
Bridge to be thrown open to public after approvals
He scrutinised the construction progress of the bridge near Victory at Sea. The officials walked along the bridge, discussed its development and safety measures with authorities and managers on site.
Stating that the bridge would be thrown open to the public soon after approvals from the officials concerned are received, the Collector said, “The initiative reflects a concerted effort to enhance tourism infrastructure while prioritising safety measures for visitors to enjoy the coastal experience in Visakhapatnam.”
Further, he stressed the importance of enhancing the bridge’s aesthetics and ensuring safety of visitors. He recommended installing sturdy ropes to minimise the impact of waves, and deploying lifeguards and lifeboats along the bridge’s length to prevent accidents.
The project, spearheaded by Srisai Moksha Shipping and Logistics, costs approximately Rs 1 crore.
Sudarshan, a representative of the company, revealed that they drew inspiration from a similar project in Kerala. He added that the company representatives, along with officials of the VMRDA, had conducted a thorough examination of the bridges in Kerala, before initiating works in the City of Destiny.