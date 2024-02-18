AP's first floating sea bridge to come up in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM : In a first in the State, a floating sea bridge is set to come up at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam. The bridge, which is expected to offer a new adventure tourism attraction along the coast, extends 100 feet into the sea.

As many as 34 cement anchors and two iron anchors secure the floating structure, which has a capacity to accommodate up to 200 people simultaneously.

Lifeguards will be stationed every 25 metres to ensure safety of visitors. Two lifeboats will also be stationed on either side of the bridge.

Accompanied by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) chief CM Saikanth Varma and officials of VMRDA, district Collector A Mallikarjuna inspected the bridge on Saturday.

Bridge to be thrown open to public after approvals

He scrutinised the construction progress of the bridge near Victory at Sea. The officials walked along the bridge, discussed its development and safety measures with authorities and managers on site.