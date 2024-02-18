Our victory in polls is assured: N Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA : Asserting that the countdown for the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the State has started, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said Jagan now does not have leaders as he has been sending them to the TDP one by one.

“Our victory is assured,” he averred, while addressing the ‘Raa Kadaliraa’ programme at Inkollu in Bapatla district on Saturday. On the occasion, he took exception to the police department trying to hinder in conduct of the TDP public meeting. “If you carry out the orders of this government, which is on its way out, you will have to pay the price,” he warned.

Lashing out at the ruling YSRC, he accused Jagan of resorting to politics with the black money earned through corruption and illegal activities.

Maintaining that Jagan is not getting even candidates to contest the elections, the TDP supremo stated that now his slogan is ‘Why not Pulivendula’.

Mentioning that the local YSRC leaders were harassing granite businessmen in Parchur Assembly segment, Naidu alleged that even the officials of the Mines and Geology Department had joined hands with the ruling party members to threaten the businessmen.