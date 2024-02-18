Talks underway to hold IPL in State: Andhra Cricket Association secretary

VIJAYAWADA : Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) Secretary SR Gopinath Reddy told reporters an Indian Premier League (IPL) match is scheduled to take place in the State in March.

During a conference held at a hotel in Vijayawada on Saturday, SR Gopinath Reddy said discussions among IPL teams are underway regarding the organisation of the match. Elaborating on the plans to provide special training, he said with an aim of nurturing International cricketers from the State, under the leadership of ACA president P Sarath Chandra Reddy, association has made an agreement with former Indian team player, head coach Ravi Shastri and former Indian cricketer Shikar Bharat.

Gopinath outlined plans for the selection and training of AP cricketers for the national team as well as identifying talented individuals to provide specialised training in England and Australia. He said the inaugural Women’s APL marked a significant milestone following footsteps of the Women’s Premier League of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He said plans are underway to introduce cricket leagues in schools across the State, with an annual budget of Rs 1.50 crore allocated for the nutrition of 400 athletes.

He unveiled construction plans for a new International cricket stadium with a seating capacity of 40,000 in Visakhapatnam.