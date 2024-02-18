TDP banks on ‘Super Six’ schemes to return to power

VIJAYAWADA : Swearing by its ‘Super Six Schemes’, the TDP asserts that they take care of the immediate needs of the important sections of the society -- farmers, women, youth and students, and will guarantee a victory to the party in the ensuing elections, which are just two months away.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, who is currently canvassing for the party through his ‘Sankharavam Yatra’, asserts that these schemes, which are the surety of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, will be implemented in letter and spirit.

After completing his Yuva Galam Padayatra for 220 days, covering 3,132 km, Lokesh has taken up Sankharavam to visit 120 Assembly constituencies in the State in the coming 40-50 days. The focus of the meetings is not just exposing the YSRC government’s failures, but also explain what the TDP will give to the people after returning to power and elaborating on how people will benefit and the State will progress, a senior TDP leader said.