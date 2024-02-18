Vijayasai Reddy gets Sansad Maharatna Award

VIJAYAWADA : YSRC Parliamentary Party leader and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy has been honoured with the Sansad Maharatna Award for his best performance as a parliamentarian. Every year, the award is presented to parliamentarians, who perform well. He received the award at a programme held at Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi on Saturday as the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture.

Besides Sansad Maharatna Award, Sansad Ratna and Sansad Utkrisht Maharatna awards were also presented to the parliamentarians, including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Bidyut Baran Mahato, Supriya Sule, Shrikant Eknath Shinde, Heena Gavit, Jayant Sinha, Gaddi Gowda, Sudheer Gupta, Amol Ramsingh Kolhe and Raja Sharma.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra, National BC Commission Chairman Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, former Supreme Court Judge Sanjay Kishan Kaul presented the awards. Former chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee TG Venkatesh was also present.