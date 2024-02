VIJAYAWADA: Countering the accusations levelled by the Chief Minister at the Siddham meeting in Anantapur, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu challenged YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to a debate on whose administration was constructive and whose destructive.

The former chief minister accused Jagan of misusing crores of rupees of the taxpayers for conducting Siddham meetings. “I am ready to discuss any issue on any day at any place. Are you?” Naidu asked the YSRC president.

He claimed that Jagan feared defeat in the elections, and hence was trying to divert people’s attention. He accused the Chief Minister of looting Rs 100, while giving only Rs 10 to the people in the name of welfare.

“If one visits any village in the State, the destruction caused by the YSRC government will be clearly visible. Jagan is making tall claims at his meetings to cover up his shortcomings,” Naidu stated. Calling Jagan a thug, he said, “The party (YSRC) changed candidates for 77 Assembly seats over fear of defeat. People will change the remaining 50 MLAs.”

Asserting that every ‘victim’ of Jagan will become a star campaigner of the TDP, Naidu found fault with the ruling party for troubling the citizens of Rayalaseema by deploying APSRTC buses to ferry people to the Siddham meeting. “If the large masses have come voluntarily, why attack mediapersons covering the event?” he asked.

“The ensuing elections will be a war between the people and Jagan. People who are frustrated with the YSRC government for scrapping 120 welfare schemes brought by TDP are ready to send him home packing,” the TDP chief said.

“My party and I remind the people of funds disbursed through sub-plans, unemployment dole, filling of 1.5 lakh teacher posts through 11 DSCs, Annadata Sukhibhava, Pasupu Kumkuma, crop loan waiver. However, Jagan’s government reminds people of the tax hikes, inflation in cost of essential commodities and nine-fold surge in power charges,” he added. Naidu claimed that AP suffered more losses in the last five years than it did during the bifurcation. “Growth rate in the State has now dropped to 10.93% from 14%,” he said.

Earlier, Naidu posted on X, “Rapthadu wants to know where Page Industries (Jockey) had gone. Anantapur is questioning about the ancillary units of Kia Motors? The farmers of Rayalaseema want to know where are the ‘drip irrigation’ schemes. Will Jagan answer these questions before the meeting or at the meeting?”

He attached a news report on why Page Industries withdrew its investment proposals.