Fly ash from NTTPS irks residents in Andhra's NTR districts

VIJAYAWADA: Residents living in the adjacent villages of the Dr Narla Tata Rao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS) located in Ibrahimpatnam mandal of NTR district, are suffering from the increasing levels of air and water pollution due to the fly ash released from the power plant.
For the past 10 days, residents of Kondapalli, Ibrahimpatnam, Guntupalli and other surrounding villages have been protesting the officials’ apathy in addressing their grievances, despite submitting several representations to find a solution to protect the environment.
Residents allege the quality of air has dropped to dangerous levels recently, along with water contamination.
Kondapalli village is particularly affected by coal ash pollution from the power plant. According to villagers, the ash has polluted the region’s air, river water, and groundwater.
“We wake up to find a thick layer of fly ash accumulated on our vehicles parked outside every morning. This has become routine, and we feel helpless,” said Karri Naveen, a resident of Kondapalli,
The power plant, owned by Andhra Pradesh Generation Company Limited (APGENCO), typically dumps fly ash obtained from burning coal into an ash pond near Kottur village. However, the ash accumulated over decades in other ponds and villages continues to threaten the health and water security of villagers.
The power plant contributes to air pollution in three ways: fly ash from stacks (chimneys), dry fly ash from ash ponds blowing with the wind, and fly ash blowing while being transported in uncovered trucks. The ash settles on people’s homes and farms, polluting the air, land, and groundwater.
Another resident from Ibrahimpatnam town, Imran said, “Water samples collected from the region did not meet drinking water standards due to high concentrations of heavy metals, such as arsenic, aluminum, magnesium, manganese, mercury, iron, molybdenum, lithium, and fluoride. To protect ourselves, we are forced to purchase bottled water.”
Locals are demanding the power plant authorities to transport fly ash efficiently and dump it in an isolated place to avoid groundwater pollution.
In an official release, Dr NTTPS chief engineer Naveen Gautam stated the plant authorities are taking all necessary measures to prevent fly ash from polluting air and water. He shared the activities being undertaken by the plant in transporting fly ash from the plant to ash ponds and other units manufacturing bricks using fly ash.
He mentioned the electrostatic precipitator (ESP), a filtration device used to remove fine particles like smoke and fine dust from flowing gas, is under repair and needs upgrading. “Due to increased demand on the plant after the Srisailam hydro power plant failed to produce power due to lack of rainfall in the previous year, the ESPs in the plant were affected and needed renovation. The works will be completed in six months, and additional budget has been allocated for the works,” he said.