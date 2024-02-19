Fly ash from NTTPS irks residents in Andhra's NTR districts

VIJAYAWADA: Residents living in the adjacent villages of the Dr Narla Tata Rao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS) located in Ibrahimpatnam mandal of NTR district, are suffering from the increasing levels of air and water pollution due to the fly ash released from the power plant.

For the past 10 days, residents of Kondapalli, Ibrahimpatnam, Guntupalli and other surrounding villages have been protesting the officials’ apathy in addressing their grievances, despite submitting several representations to find a solution to protect the environment.

Residents allege the quality of air has dropped to dangerous levels recently, along with water contamination.

Kondapalli village is particularly affected by coal ash pollution from the power plant. According to villagers, the ash has polluted the region’s air, river water, and groundwater.

“We wake up to find a thick layer of fly ash accumulated on our vehicles parked outside every morning. This has become routine, and we feel helpless,” said Karri Naveen, a resident of Kondapalli,

The power plant, owned by Andhra Pradesh Generation Company Limited (APGENCO), typically dumps fly ash obtained from burning coal into an ash pond near Kottur village. However, the ash accumulated over decades in other ponds and villages continues to threaten the health and water security of villagers.