Jagan giving Rs 10, looting Rs 100 from people: Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Sunday accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of deceiving the people by giving them Rs 10 each through welfare schemes, and looting Rs 100 from them in the form of excessive taxes and power tariff and abnormal increase in the prices of essential commodities.

Addressing a series of public meetings in Visakhapatnam district as part of his Sankharavam campaign, Lokesh described Jagan as a good ‘cutting and fitting master’. The YSRC government had discontinued several schemes like Anna Canteens, Pelli Kanuka, Chandranna Bima, Best Available Schools, Videshi Vidya and Fee Reimbursement, and halted pensions for 6 lakh old people, besides suspending the drip irrigation scheme. “Jagan is the only Chief Minister in the country to cancel 100 welfare schemes,” he said, urging the people not to believe the YSRC false propaganda ahead of elections.

Lokesh said, “The upcoming electoral battle in a couple of months is between egoistic Jagan and the self-respect of the people. It is ridiculous that Jagan is terming the elections a war between the poor and feudals when he himself is a multi-millionaire.”