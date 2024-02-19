Pawan Kalyan’s visit generates political heat in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan arrived here on Sunday on a two-day visit to Visakhapatnam. He was given a warm welcome by JSP cadre and his fans at the airport. He drove straight from the airport to the residence of former minister Konathala Ramakrishna and closeted with him for more than an hour.

Pawan Kalyan’s visit to Konathala’s residence has assumed political significance as his brother Nagababu’s met Ramakrishna on Saturday. It is speculated that Nagababu may contest from the Anakapalle Lok Sabha constituency. He is said to be making efforts in this regard as he has taken a house in Atchutapuram. He has also been meeting the people, besides holding ‘Atmeeya Samavesam’ in Anakapalle on Sunday.

Konathala, who joined the JSP in the presence of Pawan Kalyan a few days ago, is keen on contesting from Anakapalle Lok Sabha constituency.

Pawan Kalyan will hold a meeting with the party incharges of the erstwhile combined Visakhapatnam district. He will also hold separate meetings with JSP leaders from the undivided Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts during his visit, sources said.