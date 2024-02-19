Super ECBC building coming up in Vizag for greener future

VISAKHAPATANAM: Ushering in a new era of energy-efficient building construction, a state-of-the-art Super ECBC building is being constructed by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) in association with Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) and Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM).

The landmark project, backed by a Rs 5-crore grant from BEE, serves as a shining example of the government’s commitment to sustainable development and cutting-edge energy standards.

According to BEE media advisor (Southern States) wing Chandrasekhar Reddy, as part of promoting energy efficiency in the building sector in a big way, the BEE came forward to fund the construction of a super ECBC building in Andhra Pradesh.

“The APEPDCL, spearheading this ambitious project for its training institute, has taken a significant step towards promoting sustainable infrastructure in the State. The building, initially envisioned as a G+1 structure, was later expanded to a G+2 with the support of the Andhra Pradesh Coastal Zone Management Authority (APCZMA),” he said.

The Super ECBC building is set to redefine architectural paradigms, seamlessly integrating sustainability and innovation at the national-level.

The value of work completed thus far amounts to Rs 4 crore. With the inclusion of an additional second floor, the face value of the agreement has escalated from Rs 10.61 crore to Rs 15.38 crore.