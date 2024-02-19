Super ECBC building coming up in Vizag for greener future

VISAKHAPATANAM: Ushering in a new era of energy-efficient building construction, a state-of-the-art Super ECBC building is being constructed by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) in association with Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) and Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM).
The landmark project, backed by a Rs 5-crore grant from BEE, serves as a shining example of the government’s commitment to sustainable development and cutting-edge energy standards.
According to BEE media advisor (Southern States) wing Chandrasekhar Reddy, as part of promoting energy efficiency in the building sector in a big way, the BEE came forward to fund the construction of a super ECBC building in Andhra Pradesh.
“The APEPDCL, spearheading this ambitious project for its training institute, has taken a significant step towards promoting sustainable infrastructure in the State. The building, initially envisioned as a G+1 structure, was later expanded to a G+2 with the support of the Andhra Pradesh Coastal Zone Management Authority (APCZMA),” he said.
The Super ECBC building is set to redefine architectural paradigms, seamlessly integrating sustainability and innovation at the national-level.
The value of work completed thus far amounts to Rs 4 crore. With the inclusion of an additional second floor, the face value of the agreement has escalated from Rs 10.61 crore to Rs 15.38 crore.
Subsequently, a formal request was made by EPDCL to APSECM for an additional grant of Rs 10 crore, supplementing the previously approved Rs 5 crore to cover the total project cost.
Bureau of Energy Efficiency Director General Abhay Bakre commended APEPDCL for its exceptional achievements in the area of energy efficiency which helps for sustainability of the sector.
APEPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Prudhvi Tej informed that construction of this Super ECBC building not only sets a precedent for energy-efficient development in Andhra Pradesh but also contributes to the broader national agenda of promoting sustainability and resilience in protecting the environment.
Meanwhile, Bureau of Energy Efficiency Secretary Milind Deora and ECBC Director Sourab Didi lauded APEPDCL’s recognition at the 24th Regulatory & Policymakers Retreat and the Independent Power Producers Association of India (IPPAI) Power National Awards-2024 as a testament to the Discom outstanding performance.