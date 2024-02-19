Venkanna anoints cutout of TDP chief with his blood

VIJAYAWADA: Generally, ticket aspirants vie with one another other to garner the attention of their party chiefs ahead of elections. On Sunday, former MLC Buddha Venkanna anointed the cutout of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu with his blood.

Venkanna collected one unit of his blood in the presence of doctors and used the same to anoint the cutout of Naidu. Further, he wrote ‘CBN Zindabad, My Life’ with his blood.

Venkanna said he wanted bring some facts to the notice of Naidu and resorted to the act. It was because of Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani), he could not get Vijayawada West TDP ticket in the last Assembly elections.

“The TDP is set to form the government in the State in the ensuing elections. In such a scenario, TDP leaders who are loyal to the party, should be given priority,” he said.

Venkanna said he is aspiring to contest either Vijayawada West Assembly segment or Anakapalle Lok Sabha constituency. The TDP leadership should consider his loyalty and give him a chance to contest the ensuing elections, he said.

However, the former MLC made it clear that he would remain loyal to the TDP even if the party denies him a chance to contest the elections.