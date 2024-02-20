441 Jal Sanghas formed to speed up works under JJM

GUNTUR : In an effort to complete the Jal Jeevan scheme works by this summer, the Bapatla district administration has established as many as 441 Jal Sanghas at the ground level to speed up the progress.

The Central government’s Jal Jeevan Mission programme aims to provide clean drinking water to every household in rural villages. Nearly 3.63 lakh houses in Bapatla district, officials have made all arrangements for 2.24 lakh tap connections, including 1.6 lakh tap connections under JJM.

Over Rs 73.21 crore have been allocated for 129 projects in Addanki segment, Rs 24.25 crore for 76 projects in Bapatla, Rs 23.35 crore for 64 projects in Chirala, Rs 117.79 crore for 125 projects in Parchuru, Rs 122.70 crore for 251 projects in Repalle, and Rs 21.02 crore for 52 projects in Vemuru. Despite the project’s original deadline of March 2024, delays have occurred due to various reasons.

Consequently, the State government has instructed district administrations to establish Jal Sanghas, including Self-Help Group (SHG) women, and delegate works valued at below `5 lakh to these groups to expedite progress.