Andhra Pradesh: 12,799 booked for drunk driving in Bapatla district

GUNTUR : Stern action will be taken against those who consume alcohol in public places and cause inconvenience to the public, said Bapatla Superintendent of Police (SP) Vakul Jindal.

Under his instructions, the district police have conducted a special drive to prevent alcohol consumption in public places across Bapatla district.

As part of this, the police have conducted patrolling under their respective police station limits and registered cases against 12,799 violators under relevant IPC Sections, including 387 people during special raids held on Sunday night.

Vakul Jindal said, “According to the official reports, the majority of the road accidents take place in the district due to the commuters driving under the influence of alcohol, risking not only their lives but also others.

He directed the official to conduct vehicular inspections and drunk and drive tests. He urged the public to cooperate and to inform to police if they encountered such activities.