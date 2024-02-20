Andhra Pradesh: Banks lend Rs 4.77 lakh crore against Rs 4.43 Lakh crore target

VIJAYAWADA : Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath congratulated the bankers for achieving 108% in implementing the annual credit plan.

Presiding over the 226th State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) meeting at the Secretariat on Monday, Buggana took stock of the action taken report related to the previous meeting, progress of the 2023-24 annual credit plan and other issues. He urged the bankers to lend liberally to tenant farmers, besides extending all support to them.

Stating that the government is also focusing on the development of dairy sector, Buggana suggested that the bankers focus more on three to four districts, where the sector has more growth potential. The bankers should also extend loans to poultry and aqua sectors.

Besides urging the bankers to provide loans to beneficiaries of TIDCO houses, he also wanted the private banks to extend their cooperation in implementation of the housing schemes.

Union Bank of India Chief General Manager Rajeev Misra, while hailing the State government for implementing the e-cropping system, said Andhra Pradesh stood better in good governance. SLBC convenor and Union Bank of India General Manager M Ravindra Babu explained the progress of the credit plan till the end of December 2023.

Informing that Rs 4.43 lakh crore is the lending target for the bankers till December, 2023 as per the credit plan, he said they had lent Rs 4.77 lakh crore by that time, and achieved 108% target.

NABARD Chief General Manager MR Gopal, Special Chief Secretary (Finance) SS Rawat also congratulated the bankers for achieving 108% credit plan target.