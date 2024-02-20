Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Vidadala Rajini launches Doctors’ Premiere League

GUNTUR : The State government is firm to provide all required assistance to the doctors, who are considered as living gods, said Health Minister Vidadala Rajini.

She inaugurated Doctors’ Premiere League organised by Indian Medical Association (IMA) here on Sunday night.

During her address, she said sports and physical activities help doctors to relieve their stress and maintain better mental health.

The support of the doctors for the vision of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to provide quality medical services to everyone in the State is unforgettable, she opined. She also informed that the government is always ready to resolve the issues of doctors and medical officials.

IMA Guntur secretary Dr Busireddy Narendra Reddy, senior doctors Dr Krishna Prasad, Dr A Srinivas, Dr T Chandrasekhar Reddy, and others were also present.