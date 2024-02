Andhra Pradesh: Rs 2.38 crores sanctioned for 27 road works in Kondepi constituency

ONGOLE : Responding to requests from Minister and YSRCP in-charge for Kondepi (SC) assembly constituency, Dr Audimulapu Suresh, the government recently allocated Rs 2.38 crore for 27 road construction projects within the constituency.

Following his appointment as segment in-charge, Minister Suresh prioritised various development initiatives and appealed to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for funding. Consequently, the government approved 27 blacktop road construction projects, worth Rs 2.38 crore, proposed by Minister Suresh. The sanctioned Rs 2.38 crore worth projects include, Juvvigunta to Uppalapadu road with Rs 25 lakh, Pelluru to Vosepallipadu road with a budegt of Rs 25 lakh, Nagireddi Palem to Cherukupadu road with Rs 25 lakh, Tangutur to Tallapalem road with Rs 20 lakh and Ponnalur mandal limits Kandukur road to K Agraharam road with Rs 15 lakh.

Similarly, Singarayakonda to Sanampudi road to get facelift with Rs 12 lakh, Singarayakonda to Ramanatha Puram road with Rs 10 lakh, Mugachintala to Ramayapalem road with a budget of Rs 10 lakh, TP road to Vijayalakshmi peta road with Rs 10 lakh, OV raod to Kamepalli road with a budget of `10 lakh.

Similarly, around Rs2 lakh allocated for Jarugumalli Mandal Kandukur to Malapadu via K Agraharam road, Ponnalur to Uppala Dinne with Rs 5 lakh, Singarayakonda to Pakala road with Rs 10 lakh, Pakala to UllaPalem road with Rs 8 lakh, Tanguturu to Madanur road with Rs 5 lakh, SB Palem to Vempadu road with Rs 3 lakh, Bingina Palli to Peddapallipalem road with Rs 3 lakh, Raju Palem to Gangapalem road with Rs 2 lakh, Tangutur to Pakala road with Rs 5 lakh, Anakarlapudi to Regulagadda Palem road with Rs 5 lakh, Kamepalli to NN Kandriga road with Rs 5 lakh and others.