Botcha inaugurates RTC bus station, sub-treasury

VIZIANAGARAM : In a development that promises to improve infrastructure and public services in Vizianagaram district, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana inaugurated a series of projects during his tour of Rajam.

Among the newly launched facilities is APSRTC bus station in Rajam, built at a cost of Rs 1.50 crore. The new bus station is expected to significantly improve transportation, making commuting more convenient for the locals. Urban Primary Health Centres (PHCs) located in Dolapeta and Adarsh Nagar, each built at a cost of Rs 80 lakh, are made available. In addition to healthcare facilities, a new sub-treasury building, constructed at a cost of Rs 1.08 crore, was inaugurated.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Majji Srinivasa Rao, MP Bellana Chandrasekhar, District Collector S Nagalakshmi, MLA Kambala Jogulu, MLC Palavalasa Vikrant, Srikakulam ZP vice-chairman S Jagan Mohan Rao, RTC MD Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, District Medical and Health Officer S Bhaskar Rao, District Treasury Officer RAN Kumar, Public Health Engineering Department Executive Engineer Dakshinamurthy, and former MLAs were present.