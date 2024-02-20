Easwari School of Liberal Arts relaunched

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University - AP relaunched its School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences as the Easwari School of Liberal Arts on Monday.

Pro-Chancellor Dr P Sathyanarayanan, V-C Prof Manoj K Arora attended the inauguration ceremony. Prof Gopal Guru, Prof Janaki Bakhle, and Prof Chandan Gowda graced the occasion as guests of honour, underscoring the significance of the event.

Expressing the varsity’s commitment to interdisciplinary learning, the V-C said, “The launch of Easwari School of Liberal Arts underscores our dedication to cultivating diversified skills among our students through sound liberal arts education.” Dean Prof Vishnupad elaborated on symbolic renaming of the school, highlighting its imperative to nurture a three-fold growth in students.

Pro-Chancellor Dr P Sathyanarayanan emphasised that the Easwari School of Liberal Arts ushers in a new world of learning, advocating for a comprehensive and integrated learning experience that breaks academic silos.