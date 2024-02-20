Nadendla lambasts YSRC govt for foisting ‘false’ case against Pawan

VIJAYAWADA: Lambasting the YSRC government for foisting a false case against Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for making remarks against village/ward volunteers, party Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar has said nothing can be far from truth and they will take legal recourse.

Speaking to the media on Monday, he said JSP chief had never spoken ill of the volunteers, but only commented on the system, seeking to know who is heading it and where the personal data of the people being collected by volunteers is being stored and under which Act they are collecting the data.

“Now, unable to answer these questions, the ruling YSRC has coerced the volunteers to lodge false complaints against our party chief. We will take legal recourse to fight the conspiracy of the ruling party, which is distorting the facts. When our leader speaks, he does so with evidence,” he asserted.

Alleging that the YSRC government was swindling tax payers money, he asked, “Where is Rs 617 crore paid to the ‘traceless volunteers’ going?”