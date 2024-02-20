Probe contamination of water in Guntur: Andhra Pradesh High Court to SLSA

GUNTUR : The Andhra Pradesh High Court has taken a suo motu cognizance of several people falling ill allegedly due to water contamination in Guntur city and instructed the State Legal Services Authority to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report.

Following this, Guntur District Legal Services Authority secretary and District Judge T Leelavathi visited Guntur GGH here on Monday and interacted with the patients and their attendees. She also enquired about the medical services being provided to them.

According to officials, over 190 patients suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting have been admitted in Guntur GGH in the past one week, out of which, 130 patients have been discharged and 60 patients are receiving treatment.

Following the tests of water samples from RO plants which revealed that the water has low pH level, and Klebsiella bacteria was found, GMC officials along with police officials conducted raids on mineral water plants and seized six water plants. Civic chief Kirthi Chekuri also issued orders suspending six officials in engineering, public health, and show cause notices to two sanitation supervisor Ayub Khan, and executive engineer K Koteswar Rao for neglecting their duties.