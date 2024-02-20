Sajjala ridicules Chandrababu Naidu’s challenge

VIJAYAWADA : Ridiculing TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for daring Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for an open debate on ‘development of the State’, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy questioned with what face did he issue a challenge.

“Knowing that the TDP will be routed in the ensuing elections, Naidu has resorted to such tricks,” he observed.

Speaking to mediapersons at YSRC headquarters in Tadepalli on Monday, Sajjala said the party will accept the challenge and some leader of the party will participate in the open debate. At the same time, the YSRC leader wondered if Naidu has guts to go into public and seek mandate.

“With what face he would go? He has not done anything, and the people will surely confront him for that. But, the YSRC will go to the people to seek their mandate, with full confidence, as the government in the past 57 months has implemented welfare schemes benefiting crores of people,” Sajjala said.

Criticising Naidu for depending on his friendly media to distort the facts and defame the government, the YSRC leader said it is people who has final the say and give their verdict when time comes.