Sajjala ridicules Chandrababu Naidu’s challenge

VIJAYAWADA : Ridiculing TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for daring Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for an open debate on ‘development of the State’, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy questioned with what face did he issue a challenge.
“Knowing that the TDP will be routed in the ensuing elections, Naidu has resorted to such tricks,” he observed.
Speaking to mediapersons at YSRC headquarters in Tadepalli on Monday, Sajjala said the party will accept the challenge and some leader of the party will participate in the open debate. At the same time, the YSRC leader wondered if Naidu has guts to go into public and seek mandate.
“With what face he would go? He has not done anything, and the people will surely confront him for that. But, the YSRC will go to the people to seek their mandate, with full confidence, as the government in the past 57 months has implemented welfare schemes benefiting crores of people,” Sajjala said.
Criticising Naidu for depending on his friendly media to distort the facts and defame the government, the YSRC leader said it is people who has final the say and give their verdict when time comes.
“While Naidu is day-dreaming of returning to power, the YSRC grounded in reality is asking people to support it, if they feel they have got benefited from the government,” he said, adding that implementing 99% of the manifesto promises is the greatest confidence of YSRC. Sajjala said if one looks at the overwhelming public support to ‘Siddham’ meetings of Jagan, one would understand his huge popularity.
Highlighting that Rs 2.55 lakh crore was credited into the bank accounts of lakhs of beneficiaries in the last 57 months through Direct Benefit
Transfer mode in a more transparent and unbiased manner, he said it is not proper for Naidu to issue the challenge for debate, as he did nothing for the State during his five year tenure as the CM.
“We dare Naidu to explain to people what he did for the people in his five year rule. In fact, his own ally JSP chief Pawan Kalyan in the past had criticised the TDP rule as a waste,” he said, asserting that 87% of people have directly benefited from the government schemes.
Sajjala demanded Naidu, who got out of jail on bail stating he was suffering from plethora of illnesses to tell what happened to all those problems. The YSRC will soon announce its poll manifesto, he added.