Set up alternative parking facility at Smrithi Vanam: Spl Chief Secretary to officials

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Y Srilakshmi instructed the officials concerned to ensure parking facilities for tourists visiting the Ambedkar Smritivanam statue and to arrange alternative parking to avoid inconvenience to the public.

Special Chief Secretary Y Srilakshmi, along with Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, inspected the Ambedkar Smriti Vanam on Monday.

Officials received instructions regarding necessary facilities to ensure the convenience of visitors. They emphasised the prompt completion of remaining construction works, adhering to quality standards, and making them accessible to the public without any defects.

Meanwhile, VMC chief Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar, during his Monday visit, announced a `4.5 crore allocation by the corporation for the construction of a beautiful park along the Krishna River Phase-2, encompassing a retaining wall spanning 1.2 km from Kanakadurga Bridge to Police Colony DP Station.

He instructed officials to expedite the completion of the riverfront beautification park, including the construction of its gate, pathways, and lighting to enhance its appeal to visitors. ADH Ram Mohan was tasked with arranging aesthetically pleasing greenery for the park. The civic body chief urged officials to accelerate the construction work for the park’s timely completion. Executive Engineer (Parks) ASN Prasad, and others were present during the inspection.