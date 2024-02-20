Teacher test notifications: Andhra Pradesh High Court adjourns hearing to Feb 21

VIJAYAWADA : The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday adjourned the case hearing on plea seeking cancellation of the AP-TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) and TRT (Teacher Recruitment Test) notifications issued by the government and issue it afresh giving enough time for candidates to prepare, to February 21.

M Peddiraju and four others from Srikakulam district filed a petition in the High Court seeking cancellation of the APTET notification issued on February 8, and APTRT notification issued on February 12.

When the petition came up for hearing before Justice G Ramakrishna Prasad, senior advocate B Adinarayana, appearing for the petitioners, said only TET qualified are eligible to appear for TRT, but the government has announced TRT on March 15, while the results for TET are to be announced on March 14.

“There is not enough time for the aspirants to prepare for TRT. In fact, the preparation period for TET is also very less. TET schedule was announced on February 8 and the exam is to be held on February 27, that is only 19 days were given for preparation,” he contended. He said the government was trying to complete the recruitment process in a hurry without considering the preparedness of the aspirants. Urging the court to taken note of it, he said if the schedules issued previously and the ones issued now ware compared, it is clear that, the government is in a hurry.

In response, the government pleader urged the court for time to submit details. Taking the request into consideration, the hearing was adjourned to Wednesday.

Meanwhile, challenging the notification of DSC issued on February 12, which allows BEd candidates for SGT posts, petitions were filed and listed before the CJ bench on Monday. As the CJ is on leave, Justice AV Sesha Sai adjourned the hearing to Tuesday.