YSRC, TDP ‘Rebel’ MLAs: Speaker to seek legal opinion

VIJAYAWADA: Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram is learnt to have decided to hold consultations with legal experts to initiate action against YSRC and TDP ‘rebel’ MLAs.

Four MLAs each from the YSRC and the TDP, who switched their loyalties, are facing disqualification now. Though the Speaker repeatedly summoned the eight MLAs, they did not appear before him.

YSRC ‘rebel’ MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy was said to have expressed his reluctance to attend before the Speaker on Monday, and in turn wrote a letter seeking certified copies on the allegations made against them by the YSRC Chief Whip on his disqualification.