Alliance formed in the interests of State: Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA : Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan called upon the party cadre to ensure that in the seats given to the party as part of electoral alliance with the TDP, not only votes of the JSP supporters are secured but also that of the TDP. Addressing a meeting with party leaders of Rajamahendravaram Rural, Rajamahendravaram Urban, Rajanagaram, Anaparthy Assembly constituencies at the party regional office in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday, the JSP chief said the alliance with the TDP, which was announced in Rajamahendravaram, is need of the hour for the State.

He asked them to ensure that the votes of the JSP as well as the TDP supporters are secured for the contestant. He said it will not only ensure seats in this election, but also ensure 1/3 seats in the upcoming elections for local bodies, nominated seats and cooperative societies.

With regard to letters and suggestions to demand more seats in the poll pact, Pawan Kalyan said it is not difficult to win 40 seats even if the JSP contests on its own. But, in the elections, electioneering is paramount, he added.

“Every vote that is needed for us has to be ensured that it reaches the polling booth. Candidates should be able to do effective electioneering. If they fail at this, the YSRC will gain. We have decided on the alliance in the larger interests of the State,” he said.

Stating that the YSRC has proven itself as anti-Kapu, as evident from the fact that Jagan Mohan Reddy during his Padayatra in the Kapu dominated region said he will not give reservation for Kapus, the JSP chief said, “After coming to power, he removed the 5% EWC reservation given to Kapus, which denied opportunities for the community in education and employment.” he said.

The JSP chief found fault with Jagan for discontinuing the development schemes named after BR Ambedkar and even renaming some of them in his own name.